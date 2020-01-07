University of Colorado head football coach Mel Tucker joined CBS4 Sports Anchor Michael Spencer at the VewHouse Centennial on Monday night for Xfinity Monday Live.
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– Mel Tucker just finished his first season in Boulder and led the Buffs to a 5-7 season.
“It’s gone really fast,” said Tucker of his first season in Boulder. It’s been a great time.”
“The future is bright,” added Tucker. “Rome wasn’t built in a day, I had to keep reminding myself of that. It’s a process of shifting the culture, and just how we go about our business and building our program through recruiting and hard work and all that. I love CU, couldn’t ask for a better position.”
Tucker has been busy building on the future for CU, which included a big addition for the class of 2020 when four-star defensive end Jason Harris announced his decision to sign with CU during Thursday’s Under Amour All-America game.
“We recruiting Jason for a long time,” said Tucker.
The Buffs enter 2020 looking for a new quarterback as Steven Montez has exhausted his eligibility. CU added four-star prospect Brendan Lewis who will compete for the starting job.
“I think your quarterback has to be your number one competitor. So that’s the first thing we’re looking for,” said Tucker. “Leadership, the ability to run our offense, to get us in out of our correct plays. We want to show a level of toughness, maturity, those are all things that we’re looking for.”
The Buffs will begin the 2020 season in Fort Collins when they visit the CSU Rams on Saturday, Sept. 5.