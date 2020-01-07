ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The search is on for three men wanted in a home invasion robbery. It happened Monday night at a home in the 4500 block of 89th Way in Adams County.
Three masked men walked into the home through an open garage door just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 6. They demanded money from those inside and pistol whipped the victims. No shots were fired.
One of the victims was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
Detectives with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office are interviewing witnesses, victims and neighbors.
The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.