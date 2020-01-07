Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A child lighting a match is most likely what started a fire inside a home in Boulder. The fire started Tuesday morning inside the home on Park Circle.
A picture shows the damage inside the home is extensive, with melted and burned paint on the walls, a collapsed ceiling and smoke damage.
The family told CBS4 that a child may have gotten a hold of a long match and accidentally lit it, which may have ignited some flammable materials nearby.
Everyone inside the burning home was able to escape without major injuries except for the family dog which perished in the fire.