DENVER (CBS4)– A group of personnel from the U.S. Forest Service in Colorado are traveling to Australia to help fight the devastating wildfires burning there. It’s part of an effort by the U.S. to send firefighters to Australia.
DENVER (CBS4)– A group of personnel from the U.S. Forest Service in Colorado are traveling to Australia to help fight the devastating wildfires burning there. It's part of an effort by the U.S. to send firefighters to Australia.
There are already 159 firefighters battling blazes that have killed 25 people and destroyed 2,000 homes. The plan is to send 100 more to fight the fires that have scorched an area twice the size of Maryland.
Eight of the personnel from Colorado will serve about a month in Australia.
The help comes as part of a reciprocal deal where 138 Australians helped fight wildfires in the U.S. in 2018.
