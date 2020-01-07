DENVER (CBS4)– People experiencing homelessness in parts of Denver are part of a cleanup happening on Tuesday. Crews with Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure are conducting a large-scale encumbrance removal in two areas.
The areas targeted on Tuesday are in the 2200 block of Stout and the 600 block of 24th Street.
DOTI said the reason for the removal is due to “deteriorating public health and safety concerns” in the locations. According to DOTI, both cleanups are being conducted in compliance with the terms of the settlement the City of Denver entered into after the homeless class action lawsuit.
Those living in the camps will have access to resources and services. The City of Denver also offers free storage of items for up to 60 days as long as the personal property doesn’t pose a public health or safety risk.