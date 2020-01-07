(CBS4) – Colorado leaders are showing their support for the U.S. military after Iran launched a missile attack Tuesday night aimed at Iraqi bases housing U.S. forces. Iran said the attack was in retaliation to the airstrike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani five days prior.

More than a dozen ballistic missiles targeted the Al Asad and Erbil military bases, the Pentagon said Tuesday. In his first tweet since the attacks, President Donald Trump reassured the public that “All is well!” and said officials are assessing whether there were any casualties.

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

Colorado Congressman Doug Lamborn shared President Trump’s tweet and said, “Our nation stands with you, and will not cower to terrorists!”

Praying for our brave men and women in uniform who are serving overseas on the front lines. Our nation stands with you, and will not cower to terrorists! https://t.co/mu9PKHdUSJ — Rep. Doug Lamborn (@RepDLamborn) January 8, 2020

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Ed Perlmutter said they are continuing to monitor the situation closely and offered their thoughts and prayers to U.S. troops stationed in Iraq.

American servicemembers are under attack. I'm monitoring the situation and thinking of the brave men and women serving in our military tonight. — Michael Bennet (@MichaelBennet) January 8, 2020

I am closely monitoring the #IranAttacks as we keep our U.S. troops in the region and their families in our thoughts and prayers. We must do everything we can to protect our military servicemembers and diplomats around the globe. https://t.co/0Nx5NWURo9 — Rep. Ed Perlmutter (@RepPerlmutter) January 8, 2020

Senate candidate John Hickenlooper also responded to the attack on Twitter, offering his prayers to American troops serving in Iraq.

Robin and I are praying for our troops and personnel serving in Iraq. https://t.co/zHyZ056swU — John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) January 8, 2020

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued flight restrictions for U.S. aircraft in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif defended Iran’s attack on Tuesday night, writing on Twitter that the country “took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense.” He added that “we do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.”

Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched. We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 8, 2020

The Al Asad airbase houses about 1,500 U.S. and coalition forces. President Trump plans to address the nation Wednesday morning, according to administration officials.