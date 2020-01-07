BREAKING NEWSIran Launches 12+ Ballistic Missiles Onto U.S. Military Base In Iraq
(CBS4) – Colorado leaders are showing their support for the U.S. military after Iran launched a missile attack Tuesday night aimed at Iraqi bases housing U.S. forces. Iran said the attack was in retaliation to the airstrike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani five days prior.

Gen. Qassem Soleimani (credit: MEHDI GHASEMI/ISNA/AFP via Getty Images)

More than a dozen ballistic missiles targeted the Al Asad and Erbil military bases, the Pentagon said Tuesday. In his first tweet since the attacks, President Donald Trump reassured the public that “All is well!” and said officials are assessing whether there were any casualties.

Colorado Congressman Doug Lamborn shared President Trump’s tweet and said, “Our nation stands with you, and will not cower to terrorists!”

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Ed Perlmutter said they are continuing to monitor the situation closely and offered their thoughts and prayers to U.S. troops stationed in Iraq.

Senate candidate John Hickenlooper also responded to the attack on Twitter, offering his prayers to American troops serving in Iraq.

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued flight restrictions for U.S. aircraft in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif defended Iran’s attack on Tuesday night, writing on Twitter that the country “took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense.” He added that “we do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.”

The Al Asad airbase houses about 1,500 U.S. and coalition forces. President Trump plans to address the nation Wednesday morning, according to administration officials.

 

 

