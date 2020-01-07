HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– Three bobcat kittens were captured taking a sun bath on a porch in Highlands Ranch. They are believed to be part of one litter.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the average litter is two to three kittens for bobcats. They will nurse for about 60 days and remain together with their mother until fall.
Three bobcat kittens enjoy grooming and sunning themselves on this Highlands Ranch back porch.
CPW said that bobcats can be distinguished by their black-tipped bobbed tail. Their underside is white and spotted, the insides of the forelegs are marked with horizontal bands and they have shorter dark ear-tufts.
Most bobcat births occur in the spring, but they can occur at any time of year. Fully grown males are about one-third larger than females and may weigh up to 30 pounds.