By Karen Morfitt
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The ICE protest outside of the home of a GEO official in September 2019 has prompted a bigger discussion in the community about “targeted picketing.” Aurora City Council members started discussing the possibility of changing the city’s current ordinance shortly after that protest happened.

Concerns from the community prompted Aurora City Councilwoman Francoise Bergan to propose changes to the ordinance that could address some noise concerns while still protecting free speech.

Bergan’s initial proposal was amended and was expected to be voted on Monday night. Instead, the idea was tabled indefinitely.

“The intent originally behind the amended ordinance I brought forward was to add some protections to the neighborhoods and also provide clarification for them and for the protesters. In the end, I didn’t feel what was coming forward with amendments was going to really change anything for the residents. Therefore, that’s why I asked to remove it, “ Bergan said.

The original ordinance will stay in place in its original form.

At the protest in September, dozens of “Abolish ICE Denver” protesters marched through the streets of the Aurora neighborhood where ICE processing center administration official Johnny Choate lives.

Karen Morfitt

