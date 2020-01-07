  • CBS4On Air

(CBS4) – Police around the Denver Tech Center are hunting for a shooter who apparently fired multiple shots in an apartment complex on Tuesday. One bullet flew into a person’s residence and broke a water line.

(credit: CBS)

It happened at 3 a.m. near East Dry Creek Road and South Clinton Street in Arapahoe County.

No one was hurt.

