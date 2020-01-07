Comments
(CBS4) – Police around the Denver Tech Center are hunting for a shooter who apparently fired multiple shots in an apartment complex on Tuesday. One bullet flew into a person’s residence and broke a water line.
It happened at 3 a.m. near East Dry Creek Road and South Clinton Street in Arapahoe County.
No one was hurt.
ACSO deputies responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex at 10001 E. Dry Creek around 3:00 am. Bullets went thru an apartment and hit a water line but no injuries reported. Suspect is still at large.
— Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) January 7, 2020