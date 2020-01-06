



The state is now investigating a used auto dealership following complaints that it made fraudulent sales and bounced checks to lenders among other issues.

“Really, at that time I really didn’t know what to do, and I didn’t get the title, and I cannot drive the car… it’s like what do I need to do?” said Camille Song, owner of Denver’s East Tao Restaurant.

Song reached out to CBS4 after a nearly year of wondering where her title was. In addition, the car she bought broke down a month after she began driving it.

“He said no problem, trust me, no problem. If this car in one years have any problem bring it back to me,” said Song.

While he said he would fix it, Song claims the owner brushed her off and eventually just stopped returning her calls. When she went to confront the owner in person, his shop was empty.

Following a story by CBS4, the owner of Tripoli Auto, Ussamah Shukry, paid Song a visit to her restaurant with a lawyer. He delivered her the title for her car, took pictures for proof and left.

Song was perplexed and said he told her she had ruined his business.

“I’m sure, if I’m not on the news like last time, he wouldn’t bring me the title,” she said.

CBS4 reached out to Shukry who agreed to speak over the phone on the record.

“Almost every week I have a meeting with the state and try to help those people,” said Shukry.

He said he knows he has a long list of complaints but is trying to resolve each one. He claims the state of his building forced him to leave.

“I have a roof that’s leaking, I have the heater not working. I have a lot of issues at this location.”

We contacted the landlord for the facility who claims Shukry owes more than 20 thousand dollars in back rent and that the building condition was not a factor.

An affidavit of probable cause filed against Tripoli Auto claims Shukry also owes lenders money. One says it is still missing 26 vehicles valued at more than $80 thousand dollars.

“I do the best I know this my fault,” said Shukry.

The state says with complaints against Tripoli Auto still coming in, the case remains under investigation and it will take time before the appropriate charges are filed.