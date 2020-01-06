FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – Four different restaurants on Frisco’s Main Street were hit overnight by burglars and Frisco police are asking for your help tracking down a suspect. According to the owners of The Uptown on Main restaurant, someone broke in there at approximately 1 a.m. on Monday.

In addition to The Uptown on Main, the three following establishments were also targeted:

– Highside Brewing

– Silverheels Bar and Grill

– Tavern West

Money was stolen — a total of $1,500, according to police — and there was a big mess to clean up. Several safes were also taken.

“We are working on getting a vehicle description and are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious on Frisco Main Street this morning between midnight and 3 a.m. to give us a call,” Police Chief Tom Wickman said in a prepared statement.

Additional Resources

The following information about this case was provided by the Town of Frisco:

The suspect was wearing a dark hoody and mask and appeared to have used a crowbar to gain entry into these four restaurants. There are currently no leads on the suspect’s identity. The Frisco Police Department is looking for any eyewitnesses who may have seen a suspicious vehicle or activities that seemed out of the ordinary. Anyone with leads is asked to call 970-668-8600.