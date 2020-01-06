DENVER (AP) – Colorado Democratic state Sen. Lois Court says she is resigning effective Jan. 16 due to health issues. A statement from majority Senate Democrats says Court has been diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a rare neurological and autoimmune disorder.
GBS symptoms include muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis, but most people recover fully. Court represents parts of Denver and Arapahoe counties.
She has advocated for gun control and changes in state fiscal policy. She also was a leading proponent of the Colorado End of Life Options Act. A Democratic party district committee will choose a replacement for Court.
