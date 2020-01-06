DENVER (CBS4/AP) — Colorado officials have agreed to pay $500,000 to a man serving a life sentence for a murder conviction who was severely beaten by a prison guard. The state also has agreed to pay for a medical evaluation on why 38-year-old Jayson Oslund still can’t walk by himself after seven years.
December’s settlement agreement follows a $6 million jury award to Oslund that was rescinded in a second trial. Oslund says a guard slammed his head into the floor of his cell at Sterling Correctional Facility while he was having an epileptic seizure.
Oslund’s attorney, Zachary Warren, confirmed the details of the new settlement and said there are two additional parts of the agreement:
- “Oslund gets transferred to a different prison closure to his mother who is ill and has difficulty travelling. Oslund is currently held at the facility where this incident took place. The place he will be transferred has not been determined.”
- “State also agrees to provide diagnostic medical care for prisoners suffering unrecognized symptoms.”
“Oslund intends to use the settlement money to support his family. He has already paid all of his restitution from the original case,” Warren stated.
“[Oslund] also wants to help other prisoners trying to make the transition back into society; will do this by donating to existing non-profits, but has not made a decision or commitments to this point,” Warren stated.
