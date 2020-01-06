



Staff at Metropolitan State University of Denver reassured applicants Monday for federal financial aid that their registration with the government will not force them into a draft. Increased tensions between the U.S. and Iran led to some misinformation spread online about applying for the FAFSA and the requirement to the Selective Service for men between the age of 18 and 25.

“Getting financial aid through the government is something that can really make or break a student’s ability to attend school,” said Samuel Britz, a student and Financial Aid Specialist at MSU Denver. “It’s really important to know that those resources and that access is out there for anybody who needs it.”

Britz said given the recent concerns of some students across the country, he wanted to make sure applicants were aware of how their information gets sent to the Selective Service. Colorado decided in 2001 when residents visit the DMV for any license requests, their information, if applicable, would be sent to the Selective Service automatically.

Other states have a similar policies. Staff at the financial aid office say it is similar to those trying to avoid jury duty by not registering to vote, the information gets sent to the appropriate agency even if a resident does not register.

“The Selective Service is not the same as the draft,” said Janine Davidson, Ph.D., the president of MSU Denver. “One of the things that it does, it raises awareness.”

The last draft was in 1973 for the Vietnam War. Conflicts involving the U.S. since then have relied on an all-volunteer military and an act of Congress would be required to reinstate the draft. The Selective Service builds a registry of men in the age range near college if a draft were brought back.

“One of the reasons that America wants people to register for the selective service is so they can check their government so they can make sure they’re doing things in their best interest,” Davidson said. “It makes people think.”

She is one of nine members of the National Commission for Military, National, and Public Service. Selected by President Obama, Davidson says they have considered if women should be included in the Selective Service and if it is still necessary. Women were not allowed to serve in combat roles until 2015 so now there could be reason to change the policy.

The Selective Service tweeted out that the agency is operating as usual and that a draft would require new legislation.

The Selective Service System is conducting business as usual. In the event that a national emergency necessitates a draft, Congress and the President would need to pass official legislation to authorize a draft. pic.twitter.com/M4tY2dLoX1 — Selective Service (@SSS_gov) January 3, 2020

Another tweet explained that this misinformation lead to high traffic volume on their website. The Selective Service also shared on Twitter that other sites trying to help students register would collect sensitive information and take money not required by the government.

Due to the spread of misinformation, our website is experiencing high traffic volumes at this time. If you are attempting to register or verify registration, please check back later today as we are working to resolve this issue. We appreciate your patience. — Selective Service (@SSS_gov) January 3, 2020

“I might have to go war. What’s going on in that war? Why are we at war? Maybe I should vote. Maybe I should think about this a little bit more,” Davidson suggested students should consider. “It makes people think about their role as a citizen, and so that’s another reason some people think we should keep the Selective Service.”

Davidson added that the military has changed so much since the draft was created and that warfare now requires fewer people but more highly skilled service members. So the draft may never be needed for combat but could be used for humanitarian work.

The commission will release its final report to Congress in March.

“I can really empathize with the struggles they’re having and some of the questions they might have,” Britz said.

Staff at MSU Denver say they have not received any calls related to the Selective Service and the draft. Britz explained as a student working in the financial aid office he wants to reassure other students that the FAFSA is a reliable tool to help them pay for college. Leaders across academia agree there needs to be an increase in applications.

Every year eligible students leave $2.7 billion unused because they did not complete the FAFSA. About $47 million in unclaimed money could be a PELL grant for students in Colorado, according to the Department of Higher Education. Data from the state agency also shows that 85% of high school graduates who complete the FAFSA enroll in college with 12 months.

This year nearly 75% of jobs in Colorado will require a college degree or certificate, based on research cited by the department.

“It’s really important to remember that all of this is for your benefit,” said Britz. “All of this is so that you can continue to go to school, and it’s there to make your life easier.”

