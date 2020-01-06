DENVER (CBS4)- We’ve all heard the coughing and sneezing. Maybe you know someone who’s gotten the flu or you’ve been sick yourself.

Viruses spread quickly this time of year and infants are often hit the hardest. At one hospital in Denver, more and more babies are being admitted with viral complications.

They have respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). In many cases, it caused a lung infection so serious in babies, like Andy Reynoso, that they need help breathing.

“He looks much better today than he did on Wednesday and Thursday,” said Kara Reynoso, Andy’s mother.

But little Andy from Kersey is still confined to a hospital bed and breathing with the help of a ventilator. He was airlifted to Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children (RMHC) on New Year’s Eve.

“It is the most horrifying thing I’ve ever been through,” Kara told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

Andy is the youngest of eight children.

“None of them have ever gotten this sick,” Kara said.

Kara thought her 16-month-old was struggling with a cold, but when she checked his oxygen level, it was way below normal.

“He needed assistance and he needed it quickly,” she said.

Andy has pneumonia and RSV. The RSV caused bronchiolitis, inflammation and congestion in the small airways of his lungs.

“Some kids don’t tolerate RSV bronchiolitis as well as others,” said Dr. Reginald Washington, Chief Medical Officer of Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center and RMHC.

The number of babies hospitalized with bronchiolitis at RMHC in December was more than double what it was in November.

“We anticipate it. We always make sure we’re ready for this influx of patients because it happens every single year,” said Washington.

“They think that he will fully recover, but we’ve got to take it very slow,” said Kara.

She says it could be weeks before Andy is well enough to go home.

It is tough to avoid all viruses, but the best ways to try to prevent getting sick include washing your hands frequently, sanitizing surfaces, avoiding sick people and staying home if you are sick.