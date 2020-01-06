



Saturday March 8, 2019

Where:GALS Denver, 750 Galapago Street

What: As the only public gender-focused schools in Colorado, GALS Denver and The BOYS School of Denver focus on movement-based learning and social, emotional, and relational wellness as the core model of our schools. Each year on International Women’s Day, our full student body (over 600 students!) comes together to celebrate our work in empowering young women and men to succeed academically, lead confidently, live boldly and thrive physically. Our celebration takes the shape of a full day interactive conference with amazing guest speakers, and workshops where our students can work together to explore social issues, challenge social problems, build skills and create positive solutions together. This year we will have a focus on the Latinx community. This is a free event. For more information please email, Carol at, carol.bowar@galsdenver.org