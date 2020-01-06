DURANGO Colo. (CBS4) — The Durango Police Department shared a video of one of their newest recruits enjoying some chill time. K-9 Betty seemed to truly enjoy rolling around in the snow.
Just after Christmas, the department shared some adorable photos of Betty and her handler, Officer JJ Rouanzoin.
“Betty and Officer Rouanzoin will receive training and certification as a team in the near future,” officials wrote on Dec. 27.
Officials said the team will concentrate on patrol work, but will also be available for demonstrations and public relations events.
“In the meantime, Betty will take all of the attention and playtime she can get!” officials posted, along with a photo of Betty practically climbing into Officer Rouanzoin’s lap.
And K-9 Betty seems to be a pretty good sport about playing along — even if that game is dress-up.
“Congratulations Officer Rouanzoin!” officials wrote.