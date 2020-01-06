Comments
FLORRISANT, Colo. (CBS4) – The Teller County Sheriff’s office needs help tracking down a trio of stolen dogs. Deputies believe someone may have stolen them and sold them while pretending to be their owner.
They were last seen in the Druid Hills area in Florrisant on Dec. 27 and their true owner would love to have them back home. Two of the dogs have white fur and the other is white and light brown.
Any who spots the dogs or has information that would help with the investigation is asked to call contact Animal Control at 719-687-9652.