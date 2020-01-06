



Two cousins in Denver noticed a need to help clean up their community, so they went to YouTube to help. They’re now creating and posting video which they hope encourages others to help make our city a cleaner place.

Teenagers Miguel Rivera and Martin Garcia said their mission began after they came across a trash-filled park in their neighborhood.

“There was a whole pile of trash in the corner, and we’re like ‘we need to get this,’” explained 18-year-old Miguel Rivera. “We’re just trying to be a positive part of the world pretty much.”

The pair is picking up trash around our community, while also creating videos that show the amount of garbage people leave behind. So far, they’ve cleaned up a park and a lake in Denver.

They said some of the trash they’ve found, has been both surprising and frustrating.

“There’s a tire!” you can hear Rivera yelling in one of their videos. “Guys! What? This is crazy. Who puts a tire in a lake?”

On Monday, CBS4’s Makenzie O’Keefe met the boys at Sloan’s Lake Park. Trash was found scattered across the park’s playground.

“It’s so easy,” explained 17-year-old Martin Garcia. “There was a trash can not even 15 feet away from us, just throw your stuff away people!”

They hope by showing the world how much garbage accumulates around the city through their videos, others will be encouraged to help make positive change.

“For this generation right now, we’re kind of surrounded by a lot of technology,” Rivera said. “So I feel like if they see somebody like us doing it, then that can inspire them to do the same.”