ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – A music teacher at Arvada West High School was nominated for the Music Educator Grammy Award – again! This is the second time Chris Maunu has been named among 10 other nominees.

In 2018, the school told CBS4 since Maunu became director in 2006, the choir department has grown from 140 to over 300 members.

Each nominee and their schools get $1,000 each. The winner and their school each get $10,000. The winner will be flown to Los Angeles for the event.

“The annual Music Educator Award recognizes teachers who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in the schools,” the Recording Academy stated.

Watch the 62th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, on CBS4.

