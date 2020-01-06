



— A once uncrackable safe inside a Denver council member’s office is now open. The years two children spent studying the lock finally paid off.

“We’ve been in here many times before, and we heard it’s never been opened. So we thought, let’s open it!” said Logan Clark, son of Councilman Jolon Clark.

Logan, 13, and his sister Chloe, 11, have been curious about the large safe in their dad’s office since he joined Denver City Council over four years ago.

Estaban Hernandez, a reporter at the Denverite, first inquired about the safe in Clark’s office.

The next year, when Clark’s children opened the safe, the councilman’s office told CBS4 they called Hernandez first to let him know.

Clark says no one in the City and County Building could recall the safe being opened. The safe was made in the 1800s, and no one could figure out the lock.

“There were a few offices here for me to choose from,” explained District 7 Councilman Jolon Clark. “I was told if I take this one, I have to keep the safe. The first thing I asked was, ‘What’s in the safe?’”

Clark said his children did research and watched YouTube videos to learn how to open the safe. Their grandfather let them borrow tools. Their aunt gave them her stethoscope.

“We when heard it click in the stethoscope, I said ‘Logan stop!’ then we turned the other way until I heard another click,” said Chloe.

Clark knew his children were curious, and industrious, but never dreamed of them opening the safe.

After the clicks, it took a power drill and several other tools to complete the job.

“Ever time they’re here, they plan time to break into the safe,” laughed Clark, “‘Never in a million years did I think they would open it. I really hope there’s something in it. Even if it’s an old picture, just to keep the mystery going.”

Clark was still hoping for a hidden treasure after the safe was opened, because inside the heavy door, were two more safes.

The children weren’t discouraged after finding another locked door. They were more determined to find what was inside.

Logan and Chloe spent the last hours of their holiday vacation in their dad’s office, cracking more safes than they knew existed. When CBS4 left the children Monday afternoon, they were close to cracking the second lock.

“We think there’s something of value of there! We want to figure out what’s in it,” said Logan. His little sister believes it’s a dead body.

They didn’t have enough time to find out what was behind the final door Monday. Their father had to to leave the office, as he had a city council meeting to attend.

Logan and Chloe needed to go home. The next thing they’d be unlocking were their books.

The siblings had school the next day.