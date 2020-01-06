



Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

-Looking for the best new chicken shops in Aurora? One of these fresh outlets might be just what you’re seeking. Here are the latest places to check out the next time you’re in search of a new poultry destination near you.

14241 E. Alameda Ave., City Center North

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is a fast food chain.

This new spot specializes in chicken finger meals and chicken sandwiches. On themenu, expect to see assorted combo deals, which include a number of chicken fingers or a sandwich, served with a drink, Texas toast, coleslaw, crinkle-cut french fries and Cane’s dipping sauce.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers’ current Yelp rating of 3.5 stars out of three reviews indicates the newcomer is still finding its way, but it’s in its early days.

Yelper Ariella P., who reviewed the fresh Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers outpost on December 11, wrote, “Brand-new Raising Cane’s did not disappoint! … I’m honestly just here for the fries, which were delicious! Only complaint is my portion size was a bit small, compared to my other Cane’s experiences. My spouse enjoyed his box combo.”

Dillon R. noted, “Best chicken ever! … Sweet tea reminds me of home in Texas.”

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is open from 10 a.m.–11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 10 a.m.–midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Vons Chicken

12101 E. Iliff Ave., Unit K, Heather Ridge

Vons Chicken is a Korean eatery with locations in several U.S. states.

According to its Facebook page, the Vons Chicken brand got its start in South Korea and is best known for its Korean-style chicken, with menu items ranging from oven-roasted chicken with spicy sauce and various flavors of crispy fried chicken to sides like man doo potstickers, kimchi fried rice and sweet potato fries.

Vons Chicken currently holds four stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating an overall positive response thus far.

Yelper Vanessa C., who reviewed Vons Chicken on December 14, wrote, “My husband and I ordered half-orders of spicy soy garlic, yang-nyum and honey butter [chicken]. Each different in flavor, but I loved alternating between all three. The yang-nyum is definitely the spiciest out of the three, but luckily the free coleslaw helped curb the spice a bit.”

Vons Chicken is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday and from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It’s closed on Monday.)

Slim Chickens

3900 N. Tower Road

Slim Chickens is another fast food chain.

This new outpost offers hand-breaded fried chicken tenders made from fresh ingredients. The menu features a list of chicken tender meal options, sides like macaroni and cheese, fried okra, fried mushrooms and potato salad and an array of house sauce flavors, including mango habanero, honey barbecue, buffalo, sweet red chili and garlic parmesan.

Yelp users are still warming up to Slim Chickens, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 16 reviews on the site.

Yelper Aaron H., who was one of the first users to visit Slim Chickens on December 5, said, “This place is great. The chicken is fresh, the extra crispy fries are perfect and the Korean BBQ sauce is stellar.”

Andrew N. added, “Dinner here was fantastic. I got the chicken sandwich and it was great. I would highly recommend it. My wife got the chicken tenders, and she said they were super, but I can’t speak from experience because they were so good she didn’t want to share them. Don’t forget to ask for your favorite type of sauce — they’ve got lots of different choices.”

Slim Chickens is open from 10:30 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.

Article provided by Hoodline.