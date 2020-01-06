Comments
(CBS4) – A former choir teacher in Basalt is waiving her right to a preliminary hearing on sexual assault charges in involving a student. Brittany von Stein, of Carbondale, is charged with three counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust.
The Vail Daily reports court documents show the crime was discovered when explicit text messages showed up on a Basalt High School student’s phone while the student was sleeping and other students reportedly saw them.