WEATHER ALERTHigh Wind Warning for northern Colorado, hurricane-force winds possible
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Basalt High School, Basalt News, Brittany von Stein, Carbondale News, Colorado News


(CBS4) – A former choir teacher in Basalt is waiving her right to a preliminary hearing on sexual assault charges in involving a student. Brittany von Stein, of Carbondale, is charged with three counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust.

Brittany von Stein (credit: CBS)

Brittany von Stein (credit: Basalt High School)

The Vail Daily reports court documents show the crime was discovered when explicit text messages showed up on a Basalt High School student’s phone while the student was sleeping and other students reportedly saw them.

Comments

Leave a Reply