BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — After revealing plans last month to downsize and stop nationwide distribution, Colorado’s first craft brewery made another announcement on Monday. The Boulder Beer company plans to close its brewpub and sell the building on Wilderness Place, near Foothills Parkway and Valmont Road.
“The 19,000 square foot production facility has proven to be too large for our brewpub to operate within,” owner Gina Day wrote on Facebook on Monday. “Our last day of operation will be Saturday, January 18th, after which we will close for business.”
In December, the brewery announced a new partnership with Denver-based Sleeping Giant to have Sleeping Giant take over manufacturing, distribution and marketing of the Boulder Beer’s brands.
Day assured loyal customers they will “still be able to find our beer on draft and in six packs at your favorite liquor stores, groceries, bars and restaurants.”
Day also said Boulder Beer staff members will have access to job opportunities with their sister company, Concept Restaurants.
“Thank you all for 40 amazing years of support and friendship,” Day wrote. “If you’re in the Boulder area, please come raise a pint with us on or before January 18th to toast the fun ride it’s been, and celebrate the many, many great memories that make up Boulder Beer.”