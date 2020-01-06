  • CBS4On Air

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A Denver police officer was involved in a shooting at Interstate 225 and Iliff Avenue in Aurora Monday night. The southbound off ramp is closed for the investigation.

Aurora police first announced the closure saying there was a police investigation after a traffic stop.

Police say the person shot was a man, and he later died at a hospital. They say the suspect threatened officers with a weapon after the stop.

The original stop started in southwest Denver, and police say the vehicle the suspect was in was reported stolen. Officers say they did not engage in a pursuit.

No one else was inside the suspect vehicle. Police say there is no threat to the public.

The ramp was reopened just after 8 p.m.

