AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A Denver police officer was involved in a shooting at Interstate 225 and Iliff Avenue in Aurora Monday night. The southbound off ramp is closed for the investigation.
Aurora police first announced the closure saying there was a police investigation after a traffic stop.
Police say the person shot was a man, and he later died at a hospital. They say the suspect threatened officers with a weapon after the stop.
The original stop started in southwest Denver, and police say the vehicle the suspect was in was reported stolen. Officers say they did not engage in a pursuit.
No one else was inside the suspect vehicle. Police say there is no threat to the public.
The ramp was reopened just after 8 p.m.