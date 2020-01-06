  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – The ACLU of Colorado is launching a campaign which aims to help people who can’t afford bail get out of jail ahead of their trial. It’s a multi-year campaign called Bring Our Neighbors Home.

(credit: CBS)

Michael Marshall spoke at a news conference for the campaign on Monday. Mashall died in 2015 when Denver Sheriff’s deputies restrained him during a psychotic episode in jail.

His family did not know he was being held.

(credit: CBS)

“If they would’ve notified us, we would’ve been able to pay his cash bond,” said Natalia Marshall, Marshall’s niece. “He ended up having a death sentence for trespassing and disturbing the peace.”

The ACLU says the campaign is about pre-trial justice for people who are not a risk to the community.

