DENVER (CBS4) – The ACLU of Colorado is launching a campaign which aims to help people who can’t afford bail get out of jail ahead of their trial. It’s a multi-year campaign called Bring Our Neighbors Home.
Michael Marshall spoke at a news conference for the campaign on Monday. Mashall died in 2015 when Denver Sheriff’s deputies restrained him during a psychotic episode in jail.
His family did not know he was being held.
“If they would’ve notified us, we would’ve been able to pay his cash bond,” said Natalia Marshall, Marshall’s niece. “He ended up having a death sentence for trespassing and disturbing the peace.”
The ACLU says the campaign is about pre-trial justice for people who are not a risk to the community.