MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Law enforcement and government officials from the state and local levels have been busy this week. They are collecting data and investigating a series of drone sightings over north eastern Colorado that have residents feeling uneasy.
Monday, the Morgan County Sheriff is hosting a closed door meeting to discuss findings with those agencies. They say they hope to release more info to the public afterward.
Currently there is no way to check who is flying a drone. The FAA has proposed a new rule which would require drone operators to share their information from their systems with the FAA while they operate – much like airplanes do.
“That way law enforcement can tell who’s doing what, where,” said drone expert Kerry Garrison.
While most agree that’s not a bad idea, it’s just a proposal and drone experts say it needs a lot of work.
Garrison says, “It has major privacy concerns. It has major technical concerns.”
It could be years before we see any rule like it take effect, but in the meantime if you see a drone one thing officials ask you not to do is shoot it down.