EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says four suspects kidnapped a 24-year-old man from a home on Birdseye View on Friday night. Investigators say two children were also assaulted.
They say Karel Lopez-Hurtado was taken at gunpoint while five children were inside the home. The suspects were reportedly dressed in jeans and black shirts broke into the home.
Officials say the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.
The children do not have serious injuries, investigators say.
They believe the kidnapping was targeted, and there is no immediate threat to the community.
If you have more information, you’re asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666.