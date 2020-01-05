  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMPaid Program
    3:00 PMPaid Program
    3:30 PMPaid Program
    4:00 PMCBS4 News Special
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:El Paso County News, El Paso County Sheriff, Karel Lopez-Hurtado

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says four suspects kidnapped a 24-year-old man from a home on Birdseye View on Friday night. Investigators say two children were also assaulted.

Karel Lopez-Hurtado (credit: El Paso County)

They say Karel Lopez-Hurtado was taken at gunpoint while five children were inside the home. The suspects were reportedly dressed in jeans and black shirts broke into the home.

Officials say the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

The children do not have serious injuries, investigators say.

They believe the kidnapping was targeted, and there is no immediate threat to the community.

If you have more information, you’re asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666.

Comments

Leave a Reply