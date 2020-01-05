DENVER (CBS4) – A weak weather system traveling on a fast jet stream will move into Colorado tonight and early Monday. It will bring snow back into the northern and central mountains along with gusty winds. Travel could be slow and difficult at times late tonight and early tomorrow.
It will be dry in Denver and on the eastern plains but the new week will start off windy at times. Some of the strongest wind will be found in or near the base of the foothills. We will be breezy to windy through Tuesday thanks to a strong jet stream in the vicinity.
Slightly warmer and drier air will move across the state on Tuesday. We should see the warmest air of the week arrive on Wednesday. Then a new storm cools us down for Thursday and Friday and it will bring more snow to the mountains. There is even a chance to see some in Denver too.