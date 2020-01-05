Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – An organization called Black Men Feed Denver united young black men from across the Denver metro area on Saturday. They helped feed people in need.
The group says the goal is to come together and build the community, so they prepared 500 sack lunches.
The men also talked about violence in far northeast Denver and how they can better their community.
“This event isn’t necessarily because of the violence, but it is because we need strong black men in the community if we’re going to tackle the violence that’s happening,” said Peter Lubembela. “We want to make sure our youth can see people they aspire to be like.”
