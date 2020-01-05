Avs Hold On To Second Place In Central With Win Over Devils, Meet Islanders MondayMikko Rantanen scored three goals after being moved to the top line in the second period and the Avalanche beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 Saturday night.

'That Was Embarassing': Nuggets Coach Fumes After Road Loss To WizardsIsh Smith and Troy Brown both came off the bench, recorded career highs, and led the Washington Wizards to a 128-114 victory over the Denver on Nuggets on Saturday night.

Broncos Safety Justin Simmons Earns 2nd Team NFL All-Pro HonorsJustin Simmons becomes the fifth safety in team history to earn All-Pro honors, joining Steve Atwater, Brian Dawkins, Dennis Smith and Billy Thompson.

Broncos Greats Steve Atwater, John Lynch Named Pro Football Hall Of Fame FinalistsFormer Broncos safeties Steve Atwater and John Lynch were named as finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

Nuggets Nikola Jokic 7th In Initial 2020 NBA All-Star Game Fan VotingIf Denver Nuggets fans want to see Nikola Jokic start in the 2020 All-Star Game, then they have some work to do.