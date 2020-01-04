  • CBS4On Air

Greeley Fire, Greeley News

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greeley firefighters used a “terradaptor” to rescue a person who fell into a cellar. Crews responded to the “complex rescue situation” on Friday.

They say someone fell down a ladder and into a cellar. The unidentified person suffered multiple injuries.

(credit: Greeley)

Firefighters first attended to the person’s medical needs and then started the rescue.

“Crews were able to utilize a ‘terradaptor’ rescue frame along with a ropes and pulleys to remove the patient,” officials said.

(credit: Greeley)

The person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

