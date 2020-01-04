DENVER (CBS4) – High temperatures on Saturday felt more like the middle of April across a large part of Colorado, especially along and east of the Continental Divide. Denver topped out close to the daily record high of 67 degrees from 1956.
The wind will pick up at times overnight and during the day on Sunday as a cold front moves through. It will drop our temperatures by about 15 to 20 degrees for those who hit the 60s today.
Some places in and near the foothills could experience occasional wind gusts between 60-80 mph overnight. It will remain on the windy side for the first half of the week ahead thanks to an active jet stream flow nearby. Mountain locations along and north of Interstate 70 will see some light snow move back in by Sunday afternoon.