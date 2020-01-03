GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – The first openly gay bishop of the United Methodist Church said the denomination’s intent to split is heartbreaking for the church as a whole. Bishop Karen Oliveto told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas the split over LGBTQ+ acceptance in the church was decades in the making.

“This has been growing in the United Methodist Church since 1972,” Oliveto said. “I carry some sadness in this moment.”

The denomination was born in 1968 and ratified in 1972. Oliveto believed the split in 2020 was fueled by a principal listed in the foundation of the denominations values in 1972.

“(It stated the church) considers the practice of homosexuality incompatible with Christian teaching. At that point, we turned from a very grace-filled understanding of human sexuality to one of condemnation for a group of people,” Oliveto said.

Oliveto admitted she was biased on the topic, as she is married to her partner Robin for many years. However, she said many pastors she works with throughout Colorado are traditional, and represent a significant portion of the denomination that believes gay marriage and LGBTQ+ leadership are prohibited in the faith.

“(The traditionalists) adhere very closely to a more literal reading of scripture,” Oliveto said. “(Progressives) look at it through church tradition, reason and human experience. And, our traditionalists look toward the Bible first and only.”

Oliveto said an attempt to unify the church failed in 2019 after years of contemplating coexistence. She said the split, if appoved by vote later in 2020, was sad. However, she said it could also help Christians reach more people with the love of God.

“We can free one another to live in to the ministries we think God calls us to. It is a huge moment in the life of our denomination,” Oliveto said. “What will emerge from this separation is a strengthening of a commitment to extend God’s love to all people, and that to me is where I find hope.”