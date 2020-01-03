Kadri, MacKinnon Lead Avalanche To 7-3 Win Over Division-Leading BluesRookie defenseman Cale Makar added a power-play goal and an assist for the Avalanche, who also ended a six-game losing streak to the Blues.

Wright Takes Over Late, Colorado Beats No. 4 Oregon 74-65McKinley Wright IV scored 11 of his 21 points in the final 5 minutes, and Colorado beat another ranked team, taking down No. 4 Oregon 74-65 on Thursday night.

Broncos Focus On Future By Re-Signing Key Free AgentsAs the 2019 season ends, the Denver Broncos go into the offseason with the feeling of hope towards a return back to the postseason for the first time since winning Super Bowl 50 four years ago.

Nuggets Use 2nd-Half Rally To Win At Indiana 124-116 Michael Porter Jr. scored a career-high 25 points and Jamal Murray added 22, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 124-116 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.

'Have To Be Ready': CU Buffs Prepare To Take On Oregon DucksNot only did the CU Buffs beat Oregon by 22 points last year, it cemented Tad Boyle’s dominance against the Ducks. CU takes on Oregon Thursday evening.