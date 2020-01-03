SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) — It might be the “coolest” snowflake you’ll ever see. Artist Simon Beck is creating giant murals in the snow at several locations in Silverthorne over the next two weeks.
“International artist Simon Beck completed his first mural in Silverthorne at North Pond Park [Thursday],” town officials wrote on Twitter. “We love how this snowflake turned out!”
On Friday, Beck began work on another giant snowflake at Maryland Creek Park, for the Silverthorne SnowBALL celebration. Visitors can park at Maryland Creek Park and view the mural from the perimeter of the soccer field or from the top of the sledding hill.
On Saturday and Sunday, Beck will be working on one of his largest murals — on the banks of Lake Dillon below the Dillon Amphitheater — and he needs 10 volunteers to help him. Officials said volunteers will be accepted on a first come, first served basis on Saturday and must bring their own snowshoes. Anyone interested should meet at the Dillon Amphitheater.
Officials said Beck will be Beck, will be creating artwork “in a variety of different locations throughout the area” through Jan. 16, but didn’t provide specific details about the rest of his plans.