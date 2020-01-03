DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Police Department became the first in Colorado to utilize the Red Flag Law. Officers took a gun from a man while responding to a domestic violence call.
The man told officers he had a fight with his wife and was threatening to kill himself. The man voluntarily turned over a second weapon after officers took the first.
Two years ago Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Zackari Parrish was killed in the line of duty, killed by a heavily armed and mentally unstable man. Since his death, Colorado lawmakers have been pushing for change passing the Zackari Parrish Violence Prevention Act, also known as Colorado’s Red Flag law.
The law allows family members or law enforcement to ask a judge to temporarily remove guns from the possession of someone deemed an extreme risk to themselves or others. If a judge agrees, law enforcement officers are tasked with the removal of those weapons leaving agencies across Colorado to figure out the best approach.