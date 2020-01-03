DENVER (CBS4)– If Denver Nuggets fans want to see Nikola Jokic start in the 2020 All-Star Game, then they have some work to do. The first ballots from the All-Star fan voting was unveiled today and Jokic is currently seventh in the Western Conference Frontcourt, receiving 160,934 votes.



He is the only Nuggets player to make the top 10 list in either the Western Conference Frontcourt or Guards vote.

Interestingly enough, Jokic is just ahead of former Nugget and current Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony, who’s in eighth place with 142,292 votes.

Fans account for 50% of the vote to determine the 10 starters for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, which will take place at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, Feb. 16. The starters consist of two backcourt and three frontcourt players from each conference. The other 50 percent is split evenly between the voting media members and NBA players.

The NBA will continue to update the voting totals on both Jan. 9 and 16, and the voting will close on Jan. 20. The All-Star Game starters, including the two captains picked by the starter to receive the most fan votes from each conference, will be announced on Jan. 23. The NBA will announce the reserves, selected by the league’s head coaches, on Jan. 30.

Jokic was selected as a first-time NBA All-Star last year as a reserve.

Leading in the All-Star vote is Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Doncic leads Antetokounmpo by 599 votes.

The Denver Nuggets are 24-10 on the season and are in second place in the Western Conference. The Nuggets are on the road to play the Washington Wizards on Saturday at 6 p.m.