DENVER (CBS4)– If you didn’t get a chance to see the Mile High Tree during the holidays, here’s still time to see it. In fact, the Mile High Tree features new music and lights for the month of January.
More than 116,000 people visited the Mile High Tree during the holidays. Now it’s time to see it either for the first time, or again.
The music featured is from acclaimed local artist. Keeping with Denver’s tradition of leaving up holiday lights through the National Western Stock Show & Rodeo, the Mile High Tree will stay lit through Jan. 31.
The tree is 110 feet tall and 39 feet in diameter, making it the tallest digital tree in North America. The tree will offer two alternating musical light shows nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Both of the shows will have new digital graphics that include dancing guitars and dramatic new patterns.
CBS4 was proud to team up with Visit Denver to make the tree a reality. CBS4 This Morning anchor Britt Moreno hosted the lighting of the tree last month.
Additional Information from Visit Denver:
The first program features Colorado-themed songs and artists including:
– “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire
– “Rocky Mountain High” by John Denver
– “Carry Your Heart” by Wildermiss
– “I Need Never Get Old” by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
– “She Is” by The Fray
– “Ho Hey” by The Lumineers
The second program features a collection of favorite karaoke songs, perfect to sing along to:
– “Conga” by Gloria Estefan
– “Crazy in Love” by Beyoncé
– “Dancing Queen” by ABBA
– “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” by Whitney Houston
– “We Are Family” by Sister Sledge
– “Good Time” by Alan Jackson
– “Any Man of Mine” by Shania Twain
– “Mountain Music” by Alabama
The Mile High Tree attraction is a partnership between VISIT DENVER’s Tourism Improvement District and Denver Arts & Venues, with the support of the DPAC tenants including Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Colorado Ballet, Opera Colorado and the Colorado Symphony.
LINK: Mile High Holidays