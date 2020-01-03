DENVER (CBS4) – Richard Porter, 48, was released from jail Friday after being arrested Thursday on the charge of endangering public transportation. Porter allegedly made threatening statements against a Frontier flight while sitting on the plane before takeoff.
According to an arrest affidavit, a woman sitting next to Porter on the plane said she saw Porter sent a threatening text message indicating he wanted to “do something to cause the plane to crash and kill everyone aboard.”
The affidavit also said the woman said Porter “was talking about where the safest part of the plane was in a crash, where the exit rows were, how to react in an emergency, etc.”
The woman told the flight crew about the alleged threats, and police were called, the affidavit said. The responding officer looked at text messages on Porter’s phone, and said Porter “seemed to shrug it off.”
Porter appeared in court for a bond hearing Friday, and the judge issued Porter a $10,000 personal recognizance bond, meaning he will only have to pay bail if he is violates his bond. The judge also granted Porter an unsupervised release.
To read the full affidavit, click here.