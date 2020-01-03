Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A man was found shot to death in an alley in Aurora early Friday. Police got a report of a man with a head injury near Havana Street and East Colfax Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the man had been shot. He died before he could be transported to the hospital.
Police did not provide any information about the victim or a possible suspect or suspects.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Agt. H. Graw at 303-739-6213. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2000 by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).
