Filed Under:Littleton News, South Metro Fire Rescue

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A driver was seriously hurt Thursday night after crashing into a parked car and an apartment building in Littleton. South Metro Fire Rescue was called to the scene on South Delaware Street near West Rafferty Gardens Avenue.

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

The driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Investigators have not said what led up to the crash.

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

No one inside the apartment was injured in the crash. A car parked outside the apartment complex was also damaged.

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

Fire crews worked to stabilize the building. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

