Comments
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A driver was seriously hurt Thursday night after crashing into a parked car and an apartment building in Littleton. South Metro Fire Rescue was called to the scene on South Delaware Street near West Rafferty Gardens Avenue.
The driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Investigators have not said what led up to the crash.
No one inside the apartment was injured in the crash. A car parked outside the apartment complex was also damaged.
Fire crews worked to stabilize the building. The cause of the crash is under investigation.