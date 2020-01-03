



– The attack by the U.S. in Iraq, which killed a prominent Iranian general is the subject of much discussion thousands of miles away in Denver. Immigrants from Iran number in the thousands in Colorado, but theirfood is never far away at restaurants in Denver.

Mohammad Esmaeili is the owner of Shondiz. He, like so many others were stunned

to hear that one of Iran’s top leaders had been in effect assassinated by the U.S.

“When I heard that, I was shocked and puzzled, this wasn’t a simple act… it was a big one,” he told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger.

He still has relatives in Iran, so is careful about the words he speaks. He left behind a country that underwent a major transformation back in 1979, becoming the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“Everyone come here for one thing, for freedom,” Mohammad said.

His brother Ahmad Esmaeili also works at Shondiz with an eye on developments back in Iran. Some form of retaliation from their former country to the attack is highly expected.

“I’m sure they will do it, but will think twice before they act because there will be consequences,” said Ahmad.

Just what those consequences will be are the subject of much speculation and fear.

“I am hoping this will be the end of the act of war because war never changes anything besides a lot of people killed,” said Ahmad.

A lot of people here and around the world are now collectively hold their breath to wonder, what comes next.