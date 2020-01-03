DENVER (CBS4) – Passengers and aviation enthusiasts rejoice! Soon, there will be four new outdoor patios for travelers to enjoy.
The patios are part of DEN’s gate expansion project. B Concourse will get two patios, one on the east side and one on the west side. A Concourse will see one patio on the west side, and C Concourse will get a patio on the east side. All patios will be past the security checkpoint and only available to ticketed passengers.
DEN will see a 30% increase in gate capacity by the time the project is completed. The patios will also feature pet relief areas, outdoor seating, and fire pits.
The B-West patio will be completed by the end of the year. The patios planned for A-West, B-East, and C-East will be done by the end of 2021.