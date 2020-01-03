Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife are asking homeowners to take down anything that could snag wildlife wandering through their property. In Colorado Springs, a deer’s antlers became stuck in a backyard obstacle course Thursday.
Wildlife officials responded to a similar incident in Colorado Springs over the weekend. A buck had to be tranquilized after it became tangled in a hammock on Sunday.
Wildlife officials said animals that become tangled in netting can seriously injure themselves or even die of stress and exhaustion fighting to get free.
CPW suggests homeowners take hammocks, rope ladders and swings inside when they are not in use.