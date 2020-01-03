  • CBS4On Air

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife are asking homeowners to take down anything that could snag wildlife wandering through their property. In Colorado Springs, a deer’s antlers became stuck in a backyard obstacle course Thursday.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Wildlife officials responded to a similar incident in Colorado Springs over the weekend. A buck had to be tranquilized after it became tangled in a hammock on Sunday.

A buck became tangled in a hammock Sunday in Colorado Springs.

Wildlife officials said animals that become tangled in netting can seriously injure themselves or even die of stress and exhaustion fighting to get free.

Wildlife officers helped free a deer that became tangled in a backyard obstacle course in Colorado Springs on Thursday. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

CPW suggests homeowners take hammocks, rope ladders and swings inside when they are not in use.

