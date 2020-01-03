  • CBS4On Air

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Colorado Springs are searching for a suspect after a man was shot near the Citadel Mall on Thursday. Investigators say a man went to meet someone in the parking lot.

At some point, another man shot him. He was rushed to the hospital.

Police don’t have much of a description of the suspect and are asking witnesses to come forward with information. The gumman took off in a grey vehicle with damage to the front bumper.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

