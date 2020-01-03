



– Visiting Rosedale, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a wine bar to a Thai restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Rosedale, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

The Post Brewing Co.

Topping the list is brewery and traditional American gastropub The Post Brewing Co. Located at 2200 S. Broadway, it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 564 reviews on Yelp.

In addition to brewing a wide assortment of craft beer varietals, The Post Brewing Co. features a restaurant with separate dining menus for brunch, lunch and dinner. Notable items to try include the chicken and waffles, hot chicken drumsticks, gluten-free crispy fried chicken and deviled eggs.

Cana Wine Bar

Next up is Cana Wine Bar, situated at 2554 S. Broadway. With five stars out of 120 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

This well-loved wine bar is known for its inviting ambiance, where guests can sip their choice from the extensive list of spirits or red, white and sparkling wines. Cana Wine Bar also serves fare such as cheese plates, olives, pita with hummus, dried salami and chocolates.

Roaming Buffalo BBQ

Roaming Buffalo BBQ, a barbecue joint, is another superior choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2387 S. Downing St., 4.5 stars out of 305 reviews.

Specializing in Colorado-style craft barbecue, Roaming Buffalo offers smoked meats like buffalo short ribs, lamb shank, brisket, cornish game hens, pork spare ribs and house-made sausage, which are available until sold out.

Taste of Thailand

Check out Taste of Thailand, which has earned four stars out of 203 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Thai eatery at 2120 S. Broadway, Unit J.

On the menu, anticipate classic Thai dishes such as tom yum gai soup, pad thai, pad see-ew, stir-fried ginger chicken, masaman curry and kow pad fried rice with pineapple.

Swallow Hill Music

Finally, there’s Swallow Hill Music, a local favorite with four stars out of 29 reviews. Stop by 71 E. Yale Ave. to hit up the music lesson establishment next time you’re in the neighborhood.

Swallow Hill Music is a nonprofit organization that provides experiential music education for adults and children of any age, along with performance opportunities.

Article provided by Hoodline.