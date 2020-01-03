ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Last year, longtime Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and former cornerback Champ Bailey were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Now two more Broncos greats are on the doorstep of following into their footsteps.

Former Broncos safeties Steve Atwater and John Lynch were named as finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020, it was announced on Thursday.

Atwater and Lynch were selected as two of the 15 modern-era finalists. They join former Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar (Centennial Slate senior finalist) and former Broncos head coach Dan Reeves (Centennial Slate coaching finalist) as former Broncos eligible for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

What an honor! Thank you 🙏🏽 https://t.co/GLuzt4mN7Y — Steve Atwater (@SteveAtwater27) January 2, 2020

Atwater played 10 seasons for the Broncos from 1989-98 and was one of the hardest hitting safeties in the game. As a member of the NFL’s 1990s All-Decade Team, he helped the Broncos win Super Bowls XXXII and XXXIII. His eight Pro Bowls are tied for the second-most in franchise history, and he was also a two time first-team All-Pro. Atwater totaled 1,356 tackles and 24 interceptions in the 155 games he played in Denver.

For the seventh year in a row, #BroncosROF S John Lynch is a #PFHOF20 finalist! pic.twitter.com/m9USclZGD1 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 2, 2020

Lynch played four seasons with the Broncos from 2004-07 and made the Pro Bowl each year with the team. He led the Broncos to the playoffs twice including an AFC Championship Game appearance in 2005. Lynch was named to the Broncos Ring of Fame in 2016.

Atwater is a third-time finalist (2016, 2019-20) and Lynch is a seven-time finalist (2014-20) for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Boulder-native Tony Boselli was also named as a finalist to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The 15 modern-era will be considered for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame when the Hall’s Selection Committee meets on “Selection Saturday” in Miami the day before Super Bowl LIV. The full committee will elect five modern-era players who must receive a minimum positive vote of 80 percent from the committee.