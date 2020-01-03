  • CBS4On Air

By Jeff Todd
Filed Under:Aurora News

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The drive for more economic prosperity in Northeast Aurora is gaining momentum. A $25 million grant from the federal government means a new Interchange at Picadilly Road and Interstate 70.

“This is a significant infrastructure improvement,” said Mac Callison, Aurora Transportation Planning Supervisor.

Mac Callison

Callison and his team have been working on the Picadilly Puzzle for more than a decade. Several times they’ve applied for a U.S. Department of Transportation grant and been denied. A few weeks ago, the city found out it received the highest amount possible.

“It is about mobility, access, and connectivity,” Callison said. “It serves a tremendous amount of logistic center, distribution centers, serves as a major hub for the city of aurora in terms of jobs as well as commercial development.”

The interchange where Colfax Avenue meets I-70 will be decommissioned.

A new diverging diamond will finally connect Picadilly Road to the north and south. The design was picked to improve efficiency.

Mac Callison

Right now, the price tag is $57 million. The city said it is going to work with partners to find the money necessary to complete the project. Construction is expected to start in 2022 and finish as early as the end of 2023.

Jeff Todd

