BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Not only did the CU Buffs beat Oregon by 22 points last year, it cemented Tad Boyle’s dominance against the Ducks. CU takes on Oregon Thursday evening.

“If you were in Dana Altman’s (Oregon’s head coach) shoes, would you remind your team that you’re 0-6 in this building?” CBS4’s Eric Christensen asked the CU head coach on Tuesday.

“Absolutely, there’s no question,” said Boyle. “I know he knows it, I know his players know it but it won’t have any impact on Thursday night’s game.”

So motivation shouldn’t be a problem for the 4th ranked Ducks who will be the highest ranked Oregon team CU has ever faced.

“They’ve got McDonald’s All-Americans coming off the bench,” Boyle stated. “It’s like, who does that? Oregon does and we have to be ready to match that.”

The Ducks and Buffs were picked as the top 2 teams in the PAC-12 at the beginning of the season and as we open conference play nothing has changed. Both teams still sit atop the PAC-12 standings.

“We weren’t picked as the top 2 teams for no reason,” said CU guard McKinley Wright. “They’ll come in trying to get their first win ever and we’re trying to prevent that so it’s going to be a battle, it’s going to be a battle, man.”

“Yeah, we’re ready,” added senior guard Shane Gatling. “No matter what they’re ranked, number 1 or number 350… we’re going to come out ready to play.”