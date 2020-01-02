Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — Lakewood police have arrested 52-year-old Stephen DeRossett in the deadly stabbing of 49-year-old Keli Jackson on New Year’s Day.
Lakewood police say they were called to a home in the 2500 block of South Cody Way at 11:19 a.m.
Police say Jackson had multiple stab wounds.
“Lifesaving measures were attempted, but unsuccessful,” police stated.
DeRossett was taken into custody at the home and later arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Detention Center on suspicion of first degree murder.
Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other and were the only people in the home at the time of the stabbing.