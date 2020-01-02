  • CBS4On Air

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (CBS Local) — A fast-food worker in Tennessee is accused of pulling a gun on a customer over a wrong order, police said.

Police in Memphis, Tennessee, charged Oderrial Moore-Williams with aggravated assault after she allegedly pulled a gun on a customer over a wrong order. (Credit: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

The incident happened during lunch hour on New Year’s Day in the drive-thru of a Burger King just off Deadrick Avenue in Memphis, according to a police affidavit.

The customer said when she told an employee that her order was wrong, the worker, identified as Oderrial Moore-Williams, began cursing and yelling at her.

The customer said she was afraid and pretended to grab something from her vehicle, WATN reported.

A witness told officers that he saw Moore-Willams pull a handgun out of a purse and pointed it at the customer.

When the witness told Moore-Williams to put the gun away, she allegedly put it in a brown bag and gave it to a woman in the parking lot, who left the scene.

Moore-Williams, 38, was charged with aggravated assault.